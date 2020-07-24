Succinct Summations for the week ending July 24th, 2020

Succinct Summations for the week ending July 23rd, 2020

Positives:

1. All time record low mortgage rates are encouraging home sales and construction;

2. Existing home sales rose 20.7% m/o/m.

3. New home sales increased to an annual rate of 776k in June.

4. Home mortgage apps rose 2.0% w/o/w.

5. PMI Composite stands at 50.0 for July.