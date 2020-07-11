10 Weekend Reads

Who gets to be reckless on Wall Street? Regular investors are piling into the stock market for the rush. Wall Street titans say they’re making a grave mistake, but it’s not so simple. (Vox)
Fraud, Short Sellers & Media: historical context on the broader themes surrounding Wirecard’s demise, including the role of short sellers and investigative journalists (Investor Amnesia)
The Nerdy, Contentious, and Existential Debate Raging Inside One of Britain’s Biggest Funds: The central debate is a tangled knot of mind-boggling mathematics and competing investment ideologies. It centers on whether or not USS — a hybrid scheme with both defined-benefit and defined-contribution elements — should look at its investment strategy on a liability basis (Institutional Investor)
The Man Whose Surveillance Camera Sparked a National Uprising: Rashad West went from hardworking teen to college athlete to restaurant owner by the age of 26. Then he single-handedly proved that George Floyd was not resisting arrest. (Medium)
Anthony Fauci: ‘We are living in the perfect storm’ The straight-talking scientist on keeping the peace with Trump and the hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine (Financial Times)
The Prophecies of Q: American conspiracy theories are entering a dangerous new phase. (The Atlantic)
YouTube’s Psychic Wounds: YouTube, this endless, crowd-curated theater of ourselves, serves up the raw, the cooked, the failing, the heartrending, the shocking, the helpful, and the WTF? any time you want it. (CJR)
Who Had To Die For Your Dinner? Worried about putting themselves and restaurant staffers at risk, many Americans have turned to home cooking as a safer, more ethical option. But what may seem safer for consumers can still be deadly for the low-paid, often immigrant workers who make up America’s sprawling food supply chains. (Buzzfeed)
The trolley problem problem: Are thoughts experiments experiments at all? Or something else? And do they help us think clearly about ethics or not? (Aeon)
Carl Reiner, Perfect: The director and funnyman taught Steve Martin about film and comedy, but it’s Reiner’s advice on a completely different subject that he cherishes. (New York Times) see also Carl Reiner’s Final Princess Bride Performance Is a Fairy-Tale Ending (Vanity Fair)

