10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• Reparation for the Frightful Wounds Inflicted on the Whole Human Family: On the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima bomb, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen spoke forthrightly about the ethical deformation that came from ignoring moral absolutes and justifying the intrinsically evil decision to use atomic weapons. (National Catholic Register)

• These Are the World’s Richest Families: A pandemic hasn’t stopped many of the planet’s wealthiest dynasties from adding to their fortunes (Bloomberg)

• AI-Powered Hedge Funds Vastly Outperformed: Hedge funds using artificial intelligence returned almost triple the global industry average (Institutional Investor)

• Asia Has a Wild Tech Rally of Its Own: This summer’s big gains haven’t been limited to the U.S.; Tencent and Alibaba hit record highs last month (Wall Street Journal)

• Are New York’s Real Estate Agents Perpetuating Inequality? A sociologist is making the argument that brokers, consciously or not, have deepened divides between the city’s rich and poor. (Bloomberg)

• Antitrust Politics: Partisan priorities were made clear on the politician side, tech’s collective position and impact on society came into view, even as each of the companies at the hearing revealed different strengths and vulnerabilities (Stratechery)

• Your Old Radiator Is a Pandemic-Fighting Weapon: Turn-of-the-century faith in ventilation to combat disease pushed engineers to design steam heating systems that still overheat apartments today. (Bloomberg) see also The Unique U.S. Failure to Control the Virus: Slowing the coronavirus has been especially difficult for the United States because of its tradition of prioritizing individualism and missteps by the Trump administration. (New York Times)

• Biden calls for 100% clean electricity by 2035. States such as New York, California and Maine already have ambitious goals, while Ohio and West Virginia have weakened theirs; Here’s how far we have to go (Washington Post)

• WTF? This High-Design Personal Submarine Is The Must-Have Accessory For Summer: A recent recipient of the prestigious Red Dot Design Award, U-Boat Worx’s Nemo is world’s smallest and lightest submersible. The Nemo can dive up to 100 meters. (Forbes)

• Dartmouth Is the Blueprint for NFL Success in 2020. Yes, Dartmouth. New rules for the pandemic scale back the full-contact practices. Dartmouth made its players healthier—and better—by doing just that. (Wall Street Journal)