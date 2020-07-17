America’s love affair with trucks continues unabated. The latest vehicle to tap this is the Ford Bronco. The last time these were built was back in 1996. Ford clearly targeted the beloved Jeep Wrangler in terms of size, price and off road capabilities. Expectations for the Bronco are for it to “exceed the off-road capability of of the Wrangler, while offering better on-road handling, and a smoother ride everywhere.” They seem to have hit their target, as Outdoor magazine calls the new Bronco “the Most Capable SUV Ever.”

Long popular with the resto-mod crowd, 70s era Broncos regularly sell for $50k–100k and higher. This little factoid did not escape Ford’s notice — option packages can send the Bronco up to $60k.

Here are the specs for the base 2- and 4-door versions:

MSRP $28,500 / $33,200

270 hp and 310lb-ft of torque 2.3 liter EcoBoost engine

7-speed manual transmission

Removable doors and roof

Terrain management system with five G.O.A.T modes (Goes Over Any Terrain)

16-inch steel wheels with 30-inch tires

Sync 4 with access to trail maps on an 8-inch touchscreen.

Towing capacity = 3500 pounds

Body-on-frame SUV construction

Options include 10-speed automatic transmission, 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with 310 hp and 400lb-ft of torque, automatic 4×4 engagement, larger 17-inch aluminum wheels and beadlock capability.

Upgraded trim levels include Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, and Badlands. (See details + costs on trim packages here). Also on the menu: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Lighter, smaller, unibody making a very capable off-roader crossover competing with the likes of Toyota RAV4 / Subaru Forester. Engine choices for the Sport are 181-horsepower 1.5 liter turbocharged 3-cylinder, or a 2.0-liter 245-horsepower 4-cylinder.

The 2021 Bronco will be available spring 2021, and you can reserve one now for $100. Starting prices for 2 and 4 door Broncos are $29,995 / $34,695. Expect the Ford Bronco to give the Chrysler Jeep a run for its money.



Source: Car and Driver



CNN



Source: Ford

2021 Ford Bronco Options Package

Big Bend “Mainstream Off-Roading” adds larger 17-inch wheels and 32-inch tires, LED fog lamps, leather-wrapped wheel, and an additional G.O.A.T mode. It’s priced starting at $34,480.

Black Diamond “Adventure Off-Roading” Big Bend + heavy-duty bumpers, seven driving modes, 17-inch black wheels, overhead auxiliary switches, marine-grade vinyl trimmed seats, and a rubberized washout floor. $37,545.

Outer Banks “Off-Roading in Style” Bend trim level adds 18-inch wheels, signature lights, ender flares, mirror caps, body-color door handles, powder-coated tube steps, and heated cloth seats starting at $40,450.

Badlands “Extreme Off-Roading” Big Bend + all seven G.O.A.T. modes including rock crawl, front stabilizer disconnect, has 17-inch carbonized gray wheels with 33-inch tires, heavy-duty front bar and powder-coated rear bumper, overhead aux switches, easy to wash interior found in the Black Diamond trim. $43,590.

Wildtrak “High Speed Off-Roading” Outer Bank trim + Sasquatch package, 2.7-liter engine, 10-speed automatic transmission with trail control, carpeted flooring, cloth heated front seats, automatic 4×4 engagement, a black hardtop, special graphics, 35-inch tires, dual-zone climate control and the Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist package. $50,370.