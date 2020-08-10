10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• Do You Know the Difference Between Being Rich and Being Wealthy? To one man, money was a plaything. To another, it was a possibility. Guess which one came out ahead in the end? (Wall Street Journal)

• Robinhood app luring and robbing amateurs — like in the dot-com era: Newbie investors took the brunt of the crash, with some losing their lifesavings, well after professional traders had sold their positions. (New York Post)

• Wealthy investors are the early adopters of direct indexing, but most observers think there will be a trickle down effect: This innovation could do for investing what Napster and the iPod did for music — and financial services may never be the same (Marketwatch)

• What’s with gold backwardation? With so much going on, the revival of the gold price in recent weeks hasn’t really got the attention it deserves. Yet in historical terms, the rally has been noteworthy (FT Alphaville)

• The other people facing housing woes amid pandemic: Mom and pop landlords: Many landlords understand tenants’ needs during this time. But if they can’t meet their own financial obligations, it could have “a cascading effect … the likes of which this country has never seen,” says one landlord advocate. (Christian Science Monitor)

• Millennials Slammed by Second Financial Crisis Fall Even Further Behind: The economic fallout of the Covid pandemic has been harder on millennials, who are already indebted and a step behind on the career ladder from the last financial crisis. This second pummeling could keep them from accruing the wealth of older generations. (Wall Street Journal)

• The 100-Year History of Self-Driving Cars: What the long history of the autonomous vehicle reveals about its fast-approaching future (Medium)

• Facebook’s Looted-Artifact Problem The Islamic State turned the social platform into a global marketplace for stolen relics—until a group of vigilante archaeologists took matters into their own hands. (The Atlantic)

• The Cancel Culture Checklist: Six signs that show you’re not being criticized; you’re being canceled. (Persuasion)

• Inside the NBA bubble’s unofficial wine club: The frequency of the wine packages is hard to miss. There is wine for players, for staffers, for reporters. There is wine from websites and wine brokers and wine shops and wine clubs and individual vineyards. (ESPN)