10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• How Lucid’s New Electric Car Stacks Up Against Tesla and Porsche: The company has announced a car capable of 517 miles on a single charge. Here’s how it fared in a real-world showdown with the current electric leaders.(Bloomberg)

• Which Investments Benefit From a Weaker Dollar? No one knows for sure whether the dollar decline will continue, but if it does there would be a number of implications for your portfolio. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Sin Stocks, Once Heavenly Performers, Now Are Damned: Shares in tobacco, booze, gambling, and the like are suffering in the pandemic era. (Chief Investment Officer)

• The global coffee crisis is coming: Uh-oh. It’s getting harder and harder to grow coffee. (Vox)

• Robinhood Blows Past Rivals in Record Retail Trading Year: Drawing millions of new users, the no-fee trading app said that daily average revenue trades were 4.31 million in June — about 4X trades at E*Trade for the same period, and higher than all of its publicly traded rivals (Bloomberg)

• Retail Chains Abandon Manhattan: ‘It’s Unsustainable’ Some national chains, both retail and restaurants, are closing outlets in New York City, which are struggling more than their branches elsewhere. (New York Times)

• Are the Covid models actually wrong? (No) Given the complexity of the task and uncertainty about human behavior, the Covid-19 models have consistently predicted infections and deaths a month out to within 10%. (Mark J. Panaggio)

• What’s Different About 2020 Presidential Forecasting Because Of COVID-19: We are not so sure that this is an ordinary election, though. Rather, it is being contested amidst the most serious pandemic to hit the United States since 1918. (fivethirtyeight)

• The Predator That Makes Great White Sharks Flee in Fear: The great white shark—a fast, powerful, 16-foot-long torpedo that’s armed to the teeth with teeth—has little to fear except fear itself. But also: killer whales. (The Atlantic)

• The sky is falling! Here’s how to watch tonight’s Perseid meteor shower: As the Earth orbits the Sun, every year around this time it plows through the debris left behind by the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. These tiny bits of rock — most no bigger than a grain of sand — slam into our atmosphere and burn up in a second or two a hundred kilometers above our heads. You can usually see one or two meteors per minute if you’re lucky. And if you do, you are witnessing the Perseid meteor shower, one of the best of the year. (Syfy Wire)