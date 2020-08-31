MiB: How to Manage 4 Trillion Dollars

How do you track trillions of dollars in indices and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) accurately and precisely?

That is one part of the financial engineering challenges facing BlackRock Senior Managing Director Salim Ramji, Head of iShares Index and ETFs. His division manages more than $4 trillion of Blackrock’s $7 plus trillion in assets. He also a member of the firm’s global executive committee.

Ramji recalls how as a senior partner at McKinsey & Company leading the asset and wealth management practice, he turned down Larry Fink for the job at BlackRock. This led to an amusing anecdote about the back and forth that soon followed that “ idiotic” decision. Not too long after, he reversed that decision, and joined as global head of corporate strategy, before running BlackRock’s U.S. wealth advisory business.

We also discuss fee wars, the rise of ETFs, ESG, Factor investing, active ETFs, and why a Bitcoin ETF is unlikely to occur anytime soon, at least at BlackRock.

A list of his favorite books are here; A transcript of our conversation is available here.

