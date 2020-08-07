Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 8.7.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending August 7th, 2020

Positives:

1. Markets continue to rally on strong tech earnings

2. Jobless claims fell 249k w/o/w from 1.435M to 1.186M.

3. Non-farm payrolls rose 1.763M m/o/m, above expectations.

4. Unemployment rate came in at 10.2%, down from previous 11.1%.

5. PMI Services index came in at 50.0 for July, above the previous 49.6.

6. ISM Mfg Index came in at 54.2 for July, above the expected 53.5.