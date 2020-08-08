10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Trader Joe French Roast coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Only One in the Room: What It’s Like Being Black on Wall Street: On Wall Street, being Black often means being alone, held back, deprived of the best opportunities. Here, Black men and women tell their stories. (Bloomberg)

• Overexposed: A History of Fotomat: Cars pulled up to the Fotomat location and dropped off film they wanted processed. After being shuttled via courier to a local photo lab, it would be ready for pick-up the following day. And aside from selling film and a foray into renting videocassette tapes, this was all Fotomat did. (Mental Floss)

• Fidelity Family’s Vast Wealth Is Matched by Passion for Privacy: The Johnson clan keeps a low profile while diversifying into real estate, pharma, fiber optics and Texas shale. (Bloomberg)

• Sweatpants Forever: How the Fashion Industry Collapsed: Even before the pandemic, the whole fashion industry had started to unravel. What happens now that no one has a reason to dress up? (New York Times)

• How Tim Cook Made Apple His Own: The industrial engineer has turned Steve Jobs’s creation into a corporate colossus, delivering one of the most lucrative business successions in history (Wall Street Journal)

• This giant climate hot spot is robbing the West of its water: A 20-year drought is stealing the water that sustains this region, and climate change is making it worse. (Washington Post)

• The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free: The political economy of bullshit. (Current Affairs) see also Americans are losing faith in an objective media. Americans have high aspirations for the news media to be a trusted, independent watchdog that holds the powerful to account. The gap is growing.(Knight Foundation)

• Media 2020: Rise of the Renaissance Creator: The “monetize the individual” disruption in media serves as an opportunity for business reinvention of companies who choose to recognize and react to this newly acknowledged trend forming. (Medium)

• Two decades of pandemic war games failed to account for Donald Trump: The scenarios foresaw leaky travel bans, a scramble for vaccines and disputes between state and federal leaders, but none could anticipate the current levels of dysfunction in the United States. (Nature)

• Liberty University Poured Millions Into Sports. Now Its Black Athletes Are Leaving. Jerry Falwell Jr.’s dream of athletic domination is in peril thanks to his own racists comments. (Slate)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Paul Wraith, Chief Designer for Ford, and over the past several years, the Chief Designer for the new 2021 Ford Bronco.

U.S. Homeownership Rate Soars to Highest Level Since 2008



Source: Bloomberg

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.