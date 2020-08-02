Weekly Covid-19 News Round-Up 8.2.20

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:
How to Stay Safe:
• Three simple acts can stop Covid-19 outbreaks, study finds (CNN)
• Why It’s Still So Tough to Find Disinfectant Wipes (Slate)
• How to Test More People for Coronavirus Without Actually Needing More Tests (New York Times)
• Children May Carry Coronavirus at High Levels, Study Finds (New York Times)
• Covid-19 Survivors Should Stay Vigilant, Doctors Say (Wall Street Journal)
• Is it safe to go to the pool, lake or beach during coronavirus? What we know (CNET)
• Dr. Fauci suggests people wear this extra layer of protection to prevent coronavirus spread (Daily News)
• We Can Eliminate Covid-19 If We Want To (Medium)
• Yes, the Coronavirus Is in the Air (New York Times)
• If the coronavirus is really airborne, we might be fighting it the wrong way (MIT Technology Review)
• Our Genes May Explain Severity of COVID-19 and Other Infections (Quanta Magazine)
• Could You Have Covid-19? Soon Your Smartwatch or Smart Ring Might Tell You (Wall Street Journal)
• College Campuses and Towns Have No Good Choices (Bloomberg)
• Coronavirus Is Back With a Vengeance in Places Where It Had All but Vanished (Wall Street Journal)
• The key to defeating COVID-19 already exists. We need to start using it (Newsweek)
• What Happens When a Pandemic Meets a Heat Wave (Bloomberg)
• In the Face of Covid-19, More Leisure Travelers Try Private Planes (Barron’s)
Dammit, Just Wear a Mask:
• At the heart of dismal U.S. coronavirus response, a fraught relationship with masks (Washington Post)
• How Face Masks Work and Which Types Offer the Best Covid-19 Protection (Wall Street Journal)
• ‘No mask, no entry. Is that clear enough? That seems pretty clear, right?’ (Washington Post)
• We’ll Be Wearing Masks for a While. Why Not Make Them Nice? (New York Times)
• Masks May Reduce Viral Dose, Some Experts Say (New York Times)
• This is the biggest mistake people make while wearing a face mask (Marketwatch)
Testing, Vaccine, Treatment & Medical News:
• COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Heads To Widespread Testing In U.S. (NPR)
• How the world made so much progress on a Covid-19 vaccine so fast (Stat)
• Two coronavirus vaccines begin the last phase of testing: 30,000-person trials (Washington Post)
• J&J Vaccine Protects Monkeys From Covid With Single Shot (Bloomberg)
• Clear usually helps people speed past the TSA line. Now it’s offering a Covid-19 screening service. (Vox)
• Testing Results Take Too Long, U.S. Official Concedes (New York Times)
• Study identifies 21 existing drugs that could treat COVID-19: Multiple drugs improve the activity of remdesivir, a current standard-of-care treatment for COVID-19 (Science Daily)
• It’s Not Just Anti-Vaxxers Who Worry About Vaccines (Bloomberg)
• Covid-19 Poses More Risk to Patients With Chronic Illnesses—and That’s Bad for the U.S. (Wall Street Journal)
• A Big Unknown in Covid-19 Vaccine Development: How Long Will Protection Last? (Wall Street Journal)
• ‘Vaccine nationalism’: Is it every country for itself? (Reuters)
• New Treatment for Covid-19 Shows Promise, but Scientists Urge Caution (New York Times)
• The World’s Supply Chain Isn’t Ready for a Covid-19 Vaccine (Bloomberg)
• Dr. Fauci says coronavirus vaccine likely won’t be ‘widely’ available until several months into 2021 (CNBC)
Aid, Assistance & Economics:
• Does $600 a Week Make People Shirk? Evidence Is No (Bloomberg)
• In the Covid-19 Economy, You Can Have a Kid or a Job. You Can’t Have Both. (NYT)
• US: Covid triggers a boom in debt collection (Verdict)
• N95 Masks Aren’t the Only Thing in Demand (Bloomberg)
• Businesses Hit Hard by Pandemic Drive U.S. Jobs Recovery (Wall Street Journal)
• Senate GOP won’t extend pandemic food stamps but doubles ‘three-martini lunch’ deduction (Washington Post)
• Recession Led by Services Sector Is Particularly Painful for Latino Workers (Wall Street Journal)
• Where Tech Freelancers Can Make More Money (Bloomberg)
• Here’s how much school closures will cost parents in lost wages, reduce GDP — and negatively impact the nation’s education system (Marketwatch)
We Suck at this:
• Hygiene Theater Is a Huge Waste of Time (The Atlantic)
• America’s global standing is at a low point. The pandemic made it worse. (Washington Post)
• Canada Got Better. The United States Got Trump. (The Atlantic)
• Anthony Fauci Explains Why the US Still Hasn’t Beaten Covid (Wired)
• We Need to Talk About Ventilation: How is it that six months into a respiratory pandemic, we are still doing so little to mitigate airborne transmission? (The Atlantic)
• Irregularities in COVID Reporting Contract Award Process Raises New Questions (NPR)
• N.J. coronavirus transmission rate is highest in 3 months. ‘Alarms are going off,’ Murphy warns. (NJ.com)
• Trump’s New Favorite COVID Doctor Believes in Alien DNA, Demon Sperm, and Hydroxychloroquine (Daily Beast)
• The EU Isn’t Letting In American Tourists Anytime Soon (Bloomberg)
• Young people are infecting older family members in shared homes (Washington Post)
• How Trump and his son helped make a Covid-19 conspiracy theorist go viral in a matter of hours (Vox)
We Suck at this, GOP Edition:
• Coronavirus ravaged Florida, as Ron DeSantis sidelined scientists and followed Trump.(Washington Post)
• The Republicans Have Written a Pro-Virus Relief Bill (Slate)
• GOP to Propose Aid Bill, With Extra Jobless Benefits Set to Expire (Wall Street Journal)
• The G.O.P.’s Latest Coronavirus Stimulus Doesn’t Take Into Account Trump’s Blundering (New Yorker)
• Republicans’ coronavirus aid bill is a joke. It might take a stock market crash to change their minds. (The Week)
Re-Opening:
• Dark money and PAC’s coordinated ‘reopen’ push are behind doctors’ viral hydroxychloroquine video (NBC News)
• Teachers Are Organizing To Protest School Reopenings Before The Coronavirus Is Under Control (Buzzfeed)
• School Closures in the Spring Saved Lives, Study Asserts (New York Times)
• Israelis Fear Schools Reopened Too Soon as Covid-19 Cases Climb (Wall Street Journal)
• U.S. records 1,000 coronavirus deaths for fourth day, some progress seen (Reuters)
• More Than 6,300 Coronavirus Cases Have Been Linked to U.S. Colleges (New York Times)
• As public schools go all virtual in fall, parents eye private schools that say they will open their campuses (Washington Post)
• I Went to Disney World: As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged Florida, the Magic Kingdom welcomed back its most loyal subjects—and me. (The Atlantic)
• NFL Players—and a Lot of New England Patriots—Are Opting Out of the 2020 Season (Wall Street Journal)
Post-Pandemic:
• Dr. Osterholm: Americans will be living with the coronavirus for decades (Marketwatch)
• The Virus Turns Midtown Into a Ghost Town, Causing an Economic Crisis (New York Times)
• Missouri Governor Says Kids Will Get Coronavirus In Schools, But ‘They’re Going To Get Over It’ (Forbes)
• A London Landlord Rethinks the Office of the Future (Bloomberg)
• “The great urban exodus:” Colorado resort towns see flood of second-home buyers, burst in school enrollment (Colorado Sun)
• How the Child Care Crisis Will Distort the Economy for a Generation (Politico)
• Microsoft Analyzed Data on Its Newly Remote Workforce (HBR)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Simon Hallett, Co-CIO at Harding Loevner, which manages about $70 billion dollars.
A Detailed Map of Who Is Wearing Masks in the U.S.
Source: New York Times
