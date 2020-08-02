Weekly Covid-19 News Round-Up 8.2.20

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

Dammit, Just Wear a Mask:

• At the heart of dismal U.S. coronavirus response, a fraught relationship with masks (Washington Post)

• How Face Masks Work and Which Types Offer the Best Covid-19 Protection (Wall Street Journal)

• ‘No mask, no entry. Is that clear enough? That seems pretty clear, right?’ (Washington Post)

• We’ll Be Wearing Masks for a While. Why Not Make Them Nice? (New York Times)

• Masks May Reduce Viral Dose, Some Experts Say (New York Times)

• This is the biggest mistake people make while wearing a face mask (Marketwatch)

Testing, Vaccine, Treatment & Medical News:

Aid, Assistance & Economics:

• Does $600 a Week Make People Shirk? Evidence Is No (Bloomberg)

• In the Covid-19 Economy, You Can Have a Kid or a Job. You Can’t Have Both. (NYT)

• US: Covid triggers a boom in debt collection (Verdict)

• N95 Masks Aren’t the Only Thing in Demand (Bloomberg)

• Businesses Hit Hard by Pandemic Drive U.S. Jobs Recovery (Wall Street Journal)

• Senate GOP won’t extend pandemic food stamps but doubles ‘three-martini lunch’ deduction (Washington Post)

• Recession Led by Services Sector Is Particularly Painful for Latino Workers (Wall Street Journal)

• Where Tech Freelancers Can Make More Money (Bloomberg)

• Here’s how much school closures will cost parents in lost wages, reduce GDP — and negatively impact the nation’s education system (Marketwatch)

We Suck at this:

• Hygiene Theater Is a Huge Waste of Time (The Atlantic)

• America’s global standing is at a low point. The pandemic made it worse. (Washington Post)

• Canada Got Better. The United States Got Trump. (The Atlantic)

• Anthony Fauci Explains Why the US Still Hasn’t Beaten Covid (Wired)

• We Need to Talk About Ventilation: How is it that six months into a respiratory pandemic, we are still doing so little to mitigate airborne transmission? (The Atlantic)

• Irregularities in COVID Reporting Contract Award Process Raises New Questions (NPR)

• N.J. coronavirus transmission rate is highest in 3 months. ‘Alarms are going off,’ Murphy warns. (NJ.com)

• Trump’s New Favorite COVID Doctor Believes in Alien DNA, Demon Sperm, and Hydroxychloroquine (Daily Beast)

• The EU Isn’t Letting In American Tourists Anytime Soon (Bloomberg)

• Young people are infecting older family members in shared homes (Washington Post)

• How Trump and his son helped make a Covid-19 conspiracy theorist go viral in a matter of hours (Vox)

We Suck at this, GOP Edition:

• Coronavirus ravaged Florida, as Ron DeSantis sidelined scientists and followed Trump.(Washington Post)

• The Republicans Have Written a Pro-Virus Relief Bill (Slate)

• Senate GOP won’t extend pandemic food stamps but doubles ‘three-martini lunch’ deduction (Washington Post)

• GOP to Propose Aid Bill, With Extra Jobless Benefits Set to Expire (Wall Street Journal)

• The G.O.P.’s Latest Coronavirus Stimulus Doesn’t Take Into Account Trump’s Blundering (New Yorker)

• Republicans’ coronavirus aid bill is a joke. It might take a stock market crash to change their minds. (The Week)

Re-Opening:

• Dark money and PAC’s coordinated ‘reopen’ push are behind doctors’ viral hydroxychloroquine video (NBC News)

• Teachers Are Organizing To Protest School Reopenings Before The Coronavirus Is Under Control (Buzzfeed)

• School Closures in the Spring Saved Lives, Study Asserts (New York Times)

• Israelis Fear Schools Reopened Too Soon as Covid-19 Cases Climb (Wall Street Journal)

• U.S. records 1,000 coronavirus deaths for fourth day, some progress seen (Reuters)

• More Than 6,300 Coronavirus Cases Have Been Linked to U.S. Colleges (New York Times)

• As public schools go all virtual in fall, parents eye private schools that say they will open their campuses (Washington Post)

• I Went to Disney World: As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged Florida, the Magic Kingdom welcomed back its most loyal subjects—and me. (The Atlantic)

• College Campuses and Towns Have No Good Choices (Bloomberg)

• NFL Players—and a Lot of New England Patriots—Are Opting Out of the 2020 Season (Wall Street Journal)

Post-Pandemic:

• Dr. Osterholm: Americans will be living with the coronavirus for decades (Marketwatch)

• In the Face of Covid-19, More Leisure Travelers Try Private Planes (Barron’s)

• The Virus Turns Midtown Into a Ghost Town, Causing an Economic Crisis (New York Times)

• Missouri Governor Says Kids Will Get Coronavirus In Schools, But ‘They’re Going To Get Over It’ (Forbes)

• A London Landlord Rethinks the Office of the Future (Bloomberg)

• “The great urban exodus:” Colorado resort towns see flood of second-home buyers, burst in school enrollment (Colorado Sun)

• How the Child Care Crisis Will Distort the Economy for a Generation (Politico)

• Microsoft Analyzed Data on Its Newly Remote Workforce (HBR)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Simon Hallett, Co-CIO at Harding Loevner, which manages about $70 billion dollars. Hallett is also the owner of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, a League One team based in the city of Plymouth, Devon, England.

A Detailed Map of Who Is Wearing Masks in the U.S.



Source: New York Times

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.