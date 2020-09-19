MiB: Doug DeMuro Reviews Cars

This week, we speak with Doug DeMuro, one of the most popular online car reviewers. His YouTube channel has 3.7 million subscribers; his videos have been streamed 1.1 billion times, with each video averaging 2 million views. He conceived/co-founded the auction site Cars & Bids. He is the author of two books: “Plays With Cars,” and “Bumper to Bumper.”

Doug explains how his career migrated from being a cubicle drone working at Porsche (with really nice company cars) to becoming a writer about cars. After a few years at Porsche, he was bored, and so at age 23 he quit, and began writing about cars. His first column that drew some attention was a humorous, snarky review of the Chicago Auto Show in 2013. His blunt, honest criticism was a refreshing break from the usual auto columns.

A reader suggested he should do videos to accompany his writings, and he tried that out. Not long after in 2014, he decided to buy a used 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena for $80k — half down, half financed with a co-sign from his parents (recall he was unemployed at this time).

He experimented with the format, producing scripted videos like Does a Ferrari 360 Attract Women? Short answer: No! What they attract is teenage boys and car guys. The first video that blew up for him was when he let 20 friends drive his Ferrari, filming their reactions; it quickly went viral.

DeMuro soon noticed his car videos were getting more views than his columns, and he began doing more of them. He realized he could not buy a car each time he wanted to make a video, and began reviewing other people’s cars. It generated a positive response; His YouTube channel of honest, amusing reviews quickly amassed 100,000 subscribers, and it became obvious this was a viable business model.

He co-founded a new automobile auction site, Cars & Bids, focusing on the 1980s to present. The site exceeded early projections of listing and completed auctions. About 65% of cars with reserves get auctioned (though many RNM cars reach a negotiated sale price) and all of the no reserve cars add up to about 80%.

A list of his favorite books are here;

Doug DeMuro Authored Books

Plays With Cars by Doug DeMuro



Bumper to Bumper by Doug DeMuro



What Doug DeMuro is reading

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond

