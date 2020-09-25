Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 9.25.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending September 25th, 2020

Positives:

1. Markets Avoid deep selloff, recover for the week;

2. New home sales came in at an annual rate of 1.011M in August, above expectations.

3. Home mortgage rose 3.0% w/o/w, above the previous decrease.

4. Home refinance apps rose 9.0% w/o/w, above the previous decrease.

5. Existing home sales came in at an annual rate of 6.000M in August.