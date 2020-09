Barry Ritholtz, founder of Ritholtz Wealth Management and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says the Chinese government will not sell TikTok because of the value of its underlying algorithm. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” Ritholtz’s opinions are his own.



TikTok Is Not for Sale, Barry Ritholtz Says



Source: Bloomberg Surveillance, September 15th, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT