Weekly Covid-19 News Round-Up, 9.20.20

How to Stay Safe:

• Face masks could be giving people Covid-19 immunity, researchers suggest (Telegraph)

• Does Wearing Glasses Protect You From Coronavirus? (New York Times)

• COVID-19 numbers are surging. Are you part of the problem? Here’s what you need to stop — or start — doing now (The Star)

• Stop Expecting Life to Go Back to Normal Next Year: Americans will need to take pandemic precautions well into 2021 — yes, even after a vaccine arrives. (New York Times)

• You’re facing a lot of choices amid the pandemic. Cut yourself slack: It’s called decision fatigue. (USA Today)

• Covid-19 Lockdowns May Have Saved Kids’ Lives: Deaths appear to be down among children in 2020 in the U.S. and other affluent countries. Everybody staying home has its benefits as well as costs. (Bloomberg)

• To Beat the Coronavirus, Build a Better Fence (New York Times)

Vaccine, Testing & Treatment Medical News:

• Googling for Gut Symptoms Predicts Covid Hot Spots, Study Finds (Bloomberg)

• Advances In ICU Care Are Saving More Patients Who Have COVID-19 (NPR)

• Bill Gates Wonders Whether FDA Can Be Trusted on a Covid Vaccine (Bloomberg)

• How Mongolia has kept the coronavirus at bay (MIT Technology Review)

• For Doctor in India, Coronavirus Waves Just Keep Coming (Wall Street Journal)

• 14% of U.S. adults say they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are ‘pretty sure’ they have had it (Pew Research Center)

• U.S. Public Now Divided Over Whether To Get COVID-19 Vaccine (Pew Research Center)

Aid, Assistance & Economics:

• Making Offices Safe for Workers, and Making Money Doing It: To guard against Covid-19, companies look to reshape workplace with tracking apps, touchless doors and plant-festooned dividers (Wall Street Journal)

• Winners & Losers from the Work From Home Trend (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Covid-19 has forced a radical shift in working habits (The Economist)

• A pandemic surge in food delivery has made ghost kitchens and virtual eateries one of the only growth areas in the restaurant industry (Washington Post)

• In New Development, Buyers Favor the Boroughs (New York Times)

• How Does the Federal Eviction Moratorium Work? It Depends Where You Live (NYT)

• Petalo, not Charmin: Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US (AP)

We Suck at this:

• More than 200 meat plant workers in the U.S. have died of covid-19. Federal regulators just issued two modest fines. (Washington Post)

• Public trust in CDC, Fauci, other officials is evaporating, poll finds (Stat)

• Arizona, Known as a Covid-19 Hot Spot, Starts to Subdue Its Outbreak (Wall Street Journal)

• These 4 Midwestern states are seeing worrying Covid-19 spikes (Vox)

• Party Selfies and Hazmat Suits: How N.Y.’s Worst Campus Outbreak Unfolded (New York Times)

• LSU coach Ed Orgeron: ‘Most’ of team has contracted coronavirus (ESPN)

• Daily U.S. Coronavirus Tally Hits Highest Level in More Than One Month: Covid-19 cases top 52,000 nationwide as natural disasters threaten antivirus measures (Wall Street Journal)

• Lower-income students are paying the price for the global laptop shortage: Students are going back to school — but they may not have everything they need to learn. (Vox)

Re-Opening:

• More cities and states are opening bars and restaurants despite mounting evidence of potential danger (Washington Post)

• JPMorgan Sends Some Traders Home After Worker Contracts Covid-19 (Bloomberg)

• Work From Home Is Ending. But the Pandemic Is Still Here. (Bloomberg)

• What tourists need to know about visiting New York City during the pandemic (Washington Post)

Post-Pandemic:

• Goodbye, Open Office. Hello, ‘Dynamic Workplace.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• Hot new job title in a pandemic: ‘Head of remote work’ (Washington Post)

• This is how coronavirus could reshape our cities forever (World Economic Forum)

• Is the office finished? (Economist)

If the US had Canada’s Covid-19 death rate, 100,000 more Americans would likely be alive today



Source: Vox