Weekly Covid-19 News Round-Up, 9.20.20

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:
How to Stay Safe:
• Face masks could be giving people Covid-19 immunity, researchers suggest (Telegraph)
• Does Wearing Glasses Protect You From Coronavirus? (New York Times)
• COVID-19 numbers are surging. Are you part of the problem? Here’s what you need to stop — or start — doing now (The Star)
• Stop Expecting Life to Go Back to Normal Next Year: Americans will need to take pandemic precautions well into 2021 — yes, even after a vaccine arrives. (New York Times)
• You’re facing a lot of choices amid the pandemic. Cut yourself slack: It’s called decision fatigue. (USA Today)
• Covid-19 Lockdowns May Have Saved Kids’ Lives: Deaths appear to be down among children in 2020 in the U.S. and other affluent countries. Everybody staying home has its benefits as well as costs. (Bloomberg)
• To Beat the Coronavirus, Build a Better Fence (New York Times)
Vaccine, Testing & Treatment Medical News:
• Googling for Gut Symptoms Predicts Covid Hot Spots, Study Finds (Bloomberg)
• Advances In ICU Care Are Saving More Patients Who Have COVID-19 (NPR)
• Bill Gates Wonders Whether FDA Can Be Trusted on a Covid Vaccine (Bloomberg)
• How Mongolia has kept the coronavirus at bay (MIT Technology Review)
• For Doctor in India, Coronavirus Waves Just Keep Coming (Wall Street Journal)
• 14% of U.S. adults say they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are ‘pretty sure’ they have had it (Pew Research Center)
• U.S. Public Now Divided Over Whether To Get COVID-19 Vaccine (Pew Research Center)
Aid, Assistance & Economics:
• Making Offices Safe for Workers, and Making Money Doing It: To guard against Covid-19, companies look to reshape workplace with tracking apps, touchless doors and plant-festooned dividers (Wall Street Journal)
• Winners & Losers from the Work From Home Trend (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Covid-19 has forced a radical shift in working habits (The Economist)
• A pandemic surge in food delivery has made ghost kitchens and virtual eateries one of the only growth areas in the restaurant industry (Washington Post)
• In New Development, Buyers Favor the Boroughs (New York Times)
• How Does the Federal Eviction Moratorium Work? It Depends Where You Live (NYT)
• Petalo, not Charmin: Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US (AP)
We Suck at this:
• More than 200 meat plant workers in the U.S. have died of covid-19. Federal regulators just issued two modest fines. (Washington Post)
• Public trust in CDC, Fauci, other officials is evaporating, poll finds (Stat)
• Arizona, Known as a Covid-19 Hot Spot, Starts to Subdue Its Outbreak (Wall Street Journal)
• These 4 Midwestern states are seeing worrying Covid-19 spikes (Vox)
• Party Selfies and Hazmat Suits: How N.Y.’s Worst Campus Outbreak Unfolded (New York Times)
• LSU coach Ed Orgeron: ‘Most’ of team has contracted coronavirus (ESPN)
• Daily U.S. Coronavirus Tally Hits Highest Level in More Than One Month: Covid-19 cases top 52,000 nationwide as natural disasters threaten antivirus measures (Wall Street Journal)
• Lower-income students are paying the price for the global laptop shortage: Students are going back to school — but they may not have everything they need to learn. (Vox)
POTUS Fail:
• Woodward book: Trump says he knew coronavirus was ‘deadly’ and worse than the flu while intentionally misleading Americans (Washington Post)
• Poll: Majority of Americans report no confidence in Trump to confirm vaccine safety, effectiveness: (ABC News)
• Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response (Just Security)
• He Could Have Seen What Was Coming: Behind Trump’s Failure on the Virus (New York Times)
• “That’s Their Problem”: How Jared Kushner Let the Markets Decide America’s COVID-19 Fate. (Vanity Fair)
• The Coronavirus According to Donald Trump (The Bulwark)
• We all should have panicked in January (Money Illusion)
• Ten days: After an early coronavirus warning, Trump is distracted as he downplays threat (Washington Post)
• How Did the ‘Best-Prepared Country’ Become a Horror Story? (New York Times)
• How Trump squandered February, despite knowing the risk posed by the coronavirus (Washington Post)
Re-Opening:
• More cities and states are opening bars and restaurants despite mounting evidence of potential danger (Washington Post)
• JPMorgan Sends Some Traders Home After Worker Contracts Covid-19 (Bloomberg)
• Work From Home Is Ending. But the Pandemic Is Still Here. (Bloomberg)
• What tourists need to know about visiting New York City during the pandemic (Washington Post)
Post-Pandemic:
• Goodbye, Open Office. Hello, ‘Dynamic Workplace.’ (Wall Street Journal)
• Stop Expecting Life to Go Back to Normal Next Year (New York Times)
• Hot new job title in a pandemic: ‘Head of remote work’ (Washington Post)
• This is how coronavirus could reshape our cities forever (World Economic Forum)
• Is the office finished? (Economist)
If the US had Canada’s Covid-19 death rate, 100,000 more Americans would likely be alive today
Source: Vox