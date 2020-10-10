10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

The Covid Storm: Coronavirus Hit the U.S. Long Before We Knew: Months before travel bans and lockdowns, Americans were transmitting the virus across the country. (Wall Street Journal)
Face masks: what the data say: The science supports that face coverings are saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic, and yet the debate trundles on. How much evidence is enough? (Nature)
Nike was born on the track. Scandal and the pandemic may change its running business. With a long list of superstar athletes, deep coffers built largely on high-priced sneakers and a logo recognized around the world, no sports dynasty has been as consistently dominant as Nike.  (Washington Post)
The 50 Richest Americans Are Worth as Much as the Poorest 50% (165 Million) A look at U.S. wealth data through the first half of 2020 shows stark disparities by race, age and class. (Bloomberg)
Investors Are Doing Fine as Their Own Money Managers: Everyone has access to low-cost do-it-yourself options, and more people are avoiding traditional pitfalls. (Bloomberg) but see also How Comfortable Are You Holding Stocks For 30 Years? The short-term ups and downs in the stock market garner all of our attention but true investors know long-term returns are the only ones that matter. (A Wealth of Common Sense)
NextEra Now More Valuable Than Exxon as Clean Power Eclipses Oil: An amazing milestone: Clean tech firm NEE is now bigger than Exxon or Chevron, whose market caps have slumped more than 50% in 2020 as oil demand fell. Renewables are a growth story; integrated oils are in decline. (Green)
Google’s Supreme Court faceoff with Oracle was a disaster for Google Supreme Court justices seem poised to allow copyrights on APIs. (Ars Technica)
7 Restaurant Trends I Don’t Miss As restaurants have reinvented themselves in the pandemic, some changes have been for the better. (Washington Post)
Emily Oster’s Pandemic Parenting Guidance Is All About the Data Legions of fans are taking their cues from a hyper-rational, best-selling Brown University professor whose version of economics is keeping them sane. (Businessweek)
Eddie Van Halen, the Shredder Supreme The guitarist, who died this week at 65, gleefully reinvented the rules of being a guitar hero — then bent them again and again. (New York Times) see also ‘Van Halen,’ ‘1984’ Return to the Charts as Van Halen Sales Soar 7,600% Song sales for Van Halen’s catalog jump 7,800%, while streams rise 660%. (Rolling Stone)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Joel Greenblatt, whose Gotham Capital presided over an annualized return of 50% for a decade. His firm Gotham Asset Management manages a variety of funds that have beaten market indices . He is an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School, on value and special situation investing. His latest book is Common Sense: The Investor’s Guide to Equality, Opportunity, and Growth.

 

How Severe Is Your State’s Outbreak?

Source: NPR

 

 

