Masters in Business: The Drinking Game!

@ritholtz Trying again w proper privacy settings🤦‍♂️Barry, my brother @Gobbblesand I are big #MastersInBusiness fans. We also like to have a drink from time to time so we decided to make a drinking game for our favorite podcast. Have a good weekend and let us know if you like it! pic.twitter.com/5623px3ynk — Doug Rice (@twitt3r_dood) October 16, 2020

Of all of the feedback that Masters in Business has generated, its very own drinking game was not one that I was expecting.

The creators suggest taking a drink when anything on the bulleted list below occurs, but that might be dangerous! Given the frequency of those occurrences, perhaps limiting each round to about a third of a drink might allow you to enjoy the game without becoming completely blotto.

It looks something like this:

MIB Drinking Game

To be played with alcohol, coffee, or whatever finer beverage listeners prefer. Have a drink if any of the following occurs or when Barry says any of the following phrases:

• “Special or extra special guest”

• “You will enjoy the episode if you are at all interested in xxx”

• The interview is a “master class”

• “Fascinating”

• The guest is an academic or a musician

• The guest is a woman, minority, or from another country

• The guest is an “Absolute legend” (at the listener’s discretion)

• The guest and Barry are friends

• Anyone advocates indexing

• “Let me push back”, “Remiss”, “Secret sauce”, “yuuge”, “Our crack staff”

• Barry references Stony Brook

• Anyone refers to Dunning-Kruger, Kahneman, and/or Tversky research

• Any reference to Barry’s law degree + bonus drink if he jokes how happy he is to not be practicing

• Barry mentions veterans he worked with as a trader or hired at RWM

• Any reference of athletes working on Wall Street

• Any question takes more than 60 seconds to ask

• Anyone throws in the phantom Nu Yawk “R” (“idear”, “warter”, “Chinar”, etc.)

• Tennis is mentioned

• Barry mentions his longstanding interest in real estate

• Any discussion of his old GeoCities blog

• “Camp Kotok”

• Barry tells guest he read their book while on vacation

• If anyone references cars (bonus drink if manual transmissions are called “Millennial anti-theft device”)

• Barry misspeaks and asks for it to be edited out, but it still makes it in the show

• The episode is more than an hour (extra drink for every additional 15 min)

• “Can you stick around for the podcast portion?”

• “Welcome to the podcast” when the podcast portion starts

• The mid-episode commercial interrupts Barry or the guest as they are speaking

• Reference to the last/standard questions as “my/everybody’s favorite questions”

• “Listeners love the guests’ book recommendations”

• Barry emphasizes *wish* when asking guests “what they wish they knew” (extra drink if the guest says “wish I had invested in xxx”)

• “Look up an inch or down an inch” on podcast platforms to find old episodes

• Batnick crushed it on the research (listener’s discretion)

• Barry calls out Stitcher at the end of the episode

**Have fun, pace yourself as needed, and please drink responsibly!**