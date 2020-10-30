Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 10.30.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending October 30th, 2020

Positives:

1. Early voting sets record; We are closer to the end of the cycle then the beginning.

2. GDP growth rose 33.1% in Q3 after falling by 31.4% in Q2.

3. Durable goods orders rose 1.9% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.4%.

4. New home sales came in at 959k for September, above prior revisions of 994k.

5. Jobless claims fell 40k w/o/w from 791k to 751k.

6. Home mortgage apps rose 0.2% w/o/w, above the previous decrease of 2.0%.

7. Personal income rose 0.9% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.3%.

8. International trade deficit came in at $-79.4B in September, above expectations.