Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.20.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 20th, 2020

Positives:

1. Pfizer and Moderna vaccine progress teases a return to post-pandemic normal (mid-2021?).

2. Recounts and litigation options all but exhausted, this period of election uncertainty is close to its end.

3. Index of Leading Economic Indicators rose 0.7% 2nd month running.

4. Home mortgage apps rose 4.0% w/o/w.

5. Housing starts rose to an annual rate of 1.530M in October.

6. Existing home sales rose to an annual rate of 6.850M.

7. Industrial production rose 1.1% m/o/m.