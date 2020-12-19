MiB: Tom Slater, Baillie Gifford

This week, we speak with Tom Slater, who is head of the U.S. equities team and a decision maker on long-term global growth portfolios at U.K.-based investment firm Baillie Gifford. The firm has over $370 billion in assets under management. Slater serves as a decision-maker on Long Term Global Growth portfolios, and the U.S. Equity Growth Fund which is up +113% year to date. He also co-manages the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which Baillie Gifford has been managing since 1908.

We discuss why only 4% of stocks account for nearly all equity returns. This makes the sell discipline so important for fund managers, who should think much longer term than they tend to do. However, a successful fund needs clients who exhibit patience and are willing to ride out the regular periods of volatility and weaker returns.

He explains why a concentrated portfolio is more likely to outperform than a closet indexer, and that active share is important in the pursuit if alpha. The Active fund industry has done a poor job justifying its existence, in part driven by high fees that have not been commensurate with its performance. The industry needs to both lower its fees and improve its performance if it wants to stay in the game.

Slater defines his process as “Growth at an unreasonable price.” His role is to identify one of those small numbers of companies that can be one of the winner take all players. Their top holdings include Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, Zoom, Netflix, Alphabet, Chegg, and Mastercard.

Tom Slater’s Favorite Books

On the Psychology of Military Incompetence by Norman F. Dixon



Deep Survival: Who Lives, Who Dies, and Why by Laurence Gonzales



The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right by Atul Gawande



Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawande



No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer



Linked: How Everything Is Connected to Everything Else and What It Means for Business, Science, and Everyday Life by Albert-László Barabási

