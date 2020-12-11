Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 12.11.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending December 11th, 2020

Positives:

1. FDA Approval of Pfizer Covid Vaccine means distribution is imminent; 2. Job openings rose from 6.494M to 6.652M in October, above expectations. 3. Wholesale inventories rose 1.1% m/o/m, above expectations. 4. CPI rose 0.2% m/o/m, above expectations. 5. Consumer sentiment stands at 81.4 for December, above expectations.

Negatives:

1. Awful COVID week : 210k new cases, 106,688 hospitalizations, 3,054 deaths – all single day records.

2. Jobless claims increased by 137k w/o/w from 716k to 853k.

3. Home mortgage apps fell 5.0% w/o/w, below the previous increase of 9.0%.

4. Consumer Credit rose $7.2B m/o/m, below the expected increase of $17.0B.

5. NFIB Small Business Optimism Index came in at 101.4 for November, below expectations.