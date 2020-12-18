Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 12.18.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending December 18th, 2020

Positives:

1. US begins distribution of Pfizer Covid vaccine; we are closer to the end than the beginning;

2. Hope springs eternal for a deal on a Congressional Covid Rescue package to cover the long dark winter.

3. Home mortgage apps rose 2.0% w/o/w, above the previous decrease of 5.0%.

4. Business inventories rose 0.7% m/o/m, above the expectations.

5. Index of leading indicators rose 0.6% m/o/m, above expectations.

6. Current account deficit came in at $-178.5B for Q3, above expectations.

7. Housing starts came in at an annual rate of 1.547M for November, above expectations.