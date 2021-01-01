1964 Aston Martin DB5

What better way to start the new year than by looking backwards: We all should maintain our good looks and vibrant sense of style after 50+ years.

For my money, the Aston Martin DB5 remains one of the most beautiful sports cars ever made. It has spectacular lines, a great sense of proportions, one of the sexiest front combinations of grill, chrome and lights, plus what m,ight simply be the most perfect dashboard ever designed!

Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera set that beautiful on a steel chassis and 98″ wheelbase. Power comes from a 4-liter, triple SU-equipped Marek I-6 engine making 282-hp that sent the 3230 lbs coupe to a top speed of 143 mph. The transmission of choice in 1963 was a 4-speed manual, but a Borg Warner 3-speed automatic was available; eventually, a 5-speed was an option. Only 148 DB5s were imported new into the US.

Best known for its appearance in early James Bond films, the DB5 driven by Bond in “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball” was sold for over $4,600,00. The car is said to have been one of two used for driving scenes with Sean Connery behind the wheel.

Nice versions of these cars got for $500k. They make a lovely addition to any garage.



Source: Bring A Trailer