Election Bet: Taking a Victory Lap

Barry Ritholtz takes a victory lap



Our discussion begins at 3:40 and we go over how close I came to losing.

I won the bet, but Josh had insight into the fact that the loser of the Presidential election would do unthinkable things as he pursued the Big Lie strategy. I assumed the adults would take over and prevent that from occurring, but I was wrong.

What made “Stop the Steal” so clever is that they do not have to admit they were dumb and/or wrong. As Mark Twain remarked, “Its easier to trick someone than to convince them they have been fooled.”