The mainstreaming of the EV continues with the introduction of the Audi E-Tron GT.

Based on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan, it uses an 800-volt architecture — same as the Lucid Air and the Hummer EV — allowing 62 miles-worth of range to be added in five-minutes.

The E-Tron GT is made in the same Böllinger Höfe factory as Audi’s R8 supercar. The stats are impressive:

-GT goes 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds; Quattro in 4.1

-2 electric motors, one per axle

-Charge from 5% to 80% in just 22.5 minutes

-low coefficient of drag of 0.24

-Quattro offers 469HP/522HP

-RS 590HP/637HP

GT Premium Plus os $99,900, RS version is $139,900. This compare favorably to its corporate cousin: the base Porsche Taycan 4S is $103,800, Taycan Turbo $150,900, and the Taycan Turbo S is $185,000. All E-Tron models qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

The 2022 Audi E-Tron GT arrives this summer. It appears nicely optioned, is handsome with a well appointed interior. But the pricing means it is still a luxury car.

I am wondering which a manufacturer will introduce an attractive, high performing EV, one that is reasonably priced, well made, and can sell in the 100,000 unit range. That is the vehicle that could go can go head to head with Tesla.



