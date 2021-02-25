“I know what I’ve been put on earth to do.”

My partner Josh is not only a first-rate CEO, he is a deeply insightful person whose judgment and insights I rely on everyday. He has grown so much from the guy I met poolside at Lindzon Palooza more than a decade ago.

Here is his must-read birthday missive:

“But there’s one thing I can really do. I know the markets. I communicate what’s going on extremely effectively. We’ve been bullish and correct for over a decade now. We’ve created an investment philosophy, built on the foundation of some very important books and personal observations and experiences. I’m surrounded by like-minded professionals and we’ve taken this philosophy from the realm of blog posts and research to an investment firm managing almost $2 billion to families, endowments and corporate retirement plans. We started seven years ago with $60 million in assets and less than a hundred clients. This thing we’ve built is incredibly special. Thirty five employees taking care of 1500 client households. It would be a cliché to refer to ourselves as a family, but what else can you call a group of people who would do anything for each other, through thick and thin?”

Go read the whole thing . . .

Source:

Carry On

Joshua M Brown

TRB, February 25, 2021

thereformedbroker.com/2021/02/25/carry-on