Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 2.19.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 19th, 2021

Positives:

1. More good news on Vaccines + Vaccinations, falling infections + hosptilizations.

2. Housing market index is at 84 for February, above expectations.

3. Retail sales rose 5.3% m/o/m, above expectations.

4. Existing home sales came in at an annual rate of 6.690M for January above expectations.

5. Business inventories rose 0.6% m/o/m, above previous increase of 0.5%.

6. PMI Composite is at 58.8 for February, above expectations.

Negatives:

1. Signs of speculative excesses are increasing as all markets rally.

2. Jobless claims rose 13k w/o/w from 848k to 861k, above expectations.

3. Home mortgage apps fell 6.0% w/o/w, below the previous increase of 5.0%.

4. Housing starts came in at an annual rate of 1.580M in January, below expectations.

5. Industrial productions rose 0.9% m/o/m, below the previous increase of 1.3%.

6. E-Commerce retail sales fell 1.2%, below the previous decrease of 1.0%.

Thanks, Matt.

Bitcoin is up 189% over 3 months



Source: YCharts