Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 2.26.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 26th, 2021

Positives:

1. Covid infection rate plummets 72% as USA appears to be closer to herd immunity. 2. FHFA House Price Index rose 1.1% m/o/m, above expectations. 3. Jobless claims fell 111k w/o/w from 841k to 730k. 4. New home sales came in at 923k for January, above expectations. 5. Personal income rose 10.0% m/o/m, above previous increase of 0.6%. 6. Leading economic indicators index rose 0.5% m/o/m, above expectations. 7. Durable goods orders rose 3.4% m/o/m, above expectations. 8. Consumer confidence came in at 91.3 for February, above expectations.

Negatives:

1. Markets, anticipating higher inflation and interest rates, whack Bond market.

2. Pending home sales fell 2.8% m/o/m, below the previous increase of 0.5%.

3. Home mortgage apps fell 12.0% w/o/w, below the previous decrease of 6.0%.

4. Home refinance apps fell 11.0% w/o/w, below the previous decrease of 5.0%.

5. Chicago PMI came in at 59.5 for February, below the expected 61.0.

6. Retail inventories fell 0.6% m/o/m, below the previous increase of 1.9%.

7. State Street Investor confidence index came in at 91.9 for February, below the previous 100.7.