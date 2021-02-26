MIT Sloan Investment Conference 2021

I’m super excited to be a part of the 16th Annual MIT Sloan Investment Conference, held virtually today (February 26th, 2021). This year’s theme is “Investing in a New World.”

This is my 4th year working with the Sloan conference producers (My motto: “will work for swag“) and they always have a great line up of really interesting speakers covering fascinating topics.

My participation is two-fold:

At 12:15, I will be hold a fireside chat with Peter Lynch, Vice Chairman of Fidelity Management & Research Company, but perhaps best known as the manager of the Magellan Fund at Fidelity for 13 years. Magellan became the largest equity fund in the world in 1983 and continued to outperform all other funds for the next seven years. During his tenure, the fund averaged 29.7% annual return, beating S&P 500 in 11 out of 13 years + posting the best record of any mutual fund in the world over that time.

At 4:45, I will be interviewing Dina Powell who is the Global Head of Sustainability and Inclusive Growth at Goldman Sachs. Dina is also global head of the firm’s sovereign business, responsible for helping build and enhance the firm’s relationships with global sovereign clients. She serves on the Management Committee and the Firmwide Client and Business Standards Committee.

~~~