Barry Ritholtz, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says the investors behind the GameStop Corp. short squeeze are not really Robinhood Markets Inc. customers. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Tom Keene on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

Robinhood Customers Not Really Behind GameStop Craze

 

Source: Bloomberg, February 2nd, 2021

