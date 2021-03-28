The a16z Marketplace 100: 2021 (Andreessen Horowitz)

I always find these sorts of Venture funded lists fascinating. You can get a sense of the new technological trends coming, but also potentially future IPOs and (these days) SPACs.

The interesting thing about these sorts of lists sometimes reflect immediate history. Not necessarily the start ups included on the list but how the rankings might be influenced by recent events.

The table above for example has Instacart at #1 — a beneficiary of lockdowns? Online education site Outschool was in the right space at the right time. Viagogo — like VRBO and Air BnB — were also likely beneficiaries. Maybe stuck at home boredom helped car rental app Turo. But some clearly were not. The pandemic did not help ticket market Viagogo; same for dog sitting/walking service Rover.

These sorts of things are always interesting a year forward and back. The A16Z 2020 edition is here; The 2018-19 version is here.