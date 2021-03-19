Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 3.19.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 19th, 2021

Positives:

1. All signs point to a robust economic recovery as $2T Covid Rescue plan makes its way into Americans’ pockets.

2. More than 420 million doses have been administered worldwide, including > 118 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the USA, >20% of US population.

3. Leading economic indicators index rose 0.2% m/o/m, meeting expectations.

4. Import prices rose 1.3% m/o/m, above expectations.

5. Export prices rose 1.6% m/o/m, above expectations.

6. Empire State Mfg Index is at 17.4 for March, above expectations.