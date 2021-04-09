Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 4.09.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 9th, 2021

Positives:

1. Markets gain strength as economic re-opening and recovery accelerate.

2. Job openings rose to 7.367M in February, above expectations.

3. Consumer credit rose $27.6B in February, above expectations.

4. ISM Services Index came in at 63.7 for March, expectations.

5. PMI Composite came in at 59.7 for March, above expectations.

Negatives:

1. Upswing in infections and worse variants threatens entire recovery;

2. Home mortgage apps fell 5.0% w/o/w, below previous decrease.

3. Jobless claims rose 16k w/o/w from 728k to 744k, above expectations.

4. International trade in goods and services fell from $-67.8B to $-71.1B in February.

5. Factory orders fell 0.8% m/o/m, below prior increase of 2.6%.

Thanks, Matt.

Oil Up 24.7%, Gold Down 8.5% (SPX +10%) Year to Date