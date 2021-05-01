MiB: Jonathan Miller, Appraiser Extraordinaire

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Jonathan Miller, president and CEO of Miller Samuel Inc., a real estate appraisal and consulting firm he co-founded in 1986. He is a state-certified real estate appraiser in New York and Connecticut who performs court testimony as an expert witness, and holds the Counselor of Real Estate (CRE) and Certified Relocation Professional (CRP) designations. His Matrix blog is widely read in the real estate industry, as is his weekly email update, called Housing Notes. Miller Samuel’s research and data analytics drives much of the national real estate brokerage publications and strategic plans.

We discuss why the pandemic was “the Great Disruptor,” forcing people into reconsidering their living circumstances, and fueled part of the migration between various states. He explains how Zillow Surfing has become a pandemic pastime that has driven some of the activity. Even as the pandemic is (hopefully) in its 9th inning in the USA, contracts for sales continue to rise. The lockdown has acted as an accelerant on a variety of pre-existing trends such as the shift between Urban versus Suburban, North vs South, Luxury Construction versus middle and lower income home building, and so much more.

He also explains why the death of cities have been greatly exaggerated. Cities have an optics problem — the business districts are mostly empty during WFH, but the residential areas are vibrant and active. Also, the narrative misunderstands the net numbers of residency locations — the result of an inbound/outbound ratio where the inbound has been frozen during the pandemic lockdown, but outbound shifts to standalone homes with more space than apartments has been very active. We also discuss a possible transition of office space, which may have excesses of 20% in total square footage. Converting that to residential will reset costs, making urban centers more attractive to younger buyers and renters. He defines why luxury real estate is ill defined by the industry — he prefers an objective measure of price, and uses the top 10% of transactions by price.

