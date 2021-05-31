10 Memorial Day Reads

Some reads to help you celebrate the day:

• Home Truths: How HGTV, Magnolia, and Netflix Are Building a Massive Space in the Stream America’s obsession with home renovation is a cash cow for streamers—though the neighbors might complain. (Vanity Fair)

• From Deal Frenzy to Decoupling: Is the China-Hollywood Romance Officially Over? Five years after an unprecedented era of frenzied East-West dealmaking, cash flow has stopped, Donald Trump’s trade war lingers, censorship is on the rise and human rights abuses in the Middle Kingdom have upended business prospects for the U.S. film industry: “It’s hard to know what’s going to happen.” (Hollywood Reporter)

• What the Tulsa Race Massacre Destroyed In May 1921, the Tulsa, Okla., neighborhood of Greenwood was a fully realized antidote to the racial oppression of the time. Built in the early part of the century in a northern pocket of the city, it was a thriving community of commerce and family life to its roughly 10,000 residents. (New York Times)

• Criticizing the Pandemic Many of the trends that were visible two years ago – from aging populations and failing states to nuclear proliferation and cyber insecurity – remain acute. The pandemic will weaken and distract us for a time, but the moment is fast arriving when other challenges must again be given the priority they require. (Project Syndicate)

• Can memes save crypto from reality? Can memes save crypto from reality? If you think you’re in on the crypto joke, the joke might be on you. (Vox)

• Group think: why art loves a crowd From flâneurs to rallies, protests to parties, human beings are drawn to congregate. With social gatherings a possibility once again, Olivia Laing considers the crowd in art and literature (The Guardian)

• Daniel Kahneman: ‘Clearly AI is going to win. How people are going to adjust is a fascinating problem’ Exponential phenomena are almost impossible for us to grasp. We are very experienced in a more or less linear world. And if things are accelerating, they’re usually accelerating within reason. Exponential change [as with the spread of the virus] is really something else. We’re not equipped for it. It takes a long time to educate intuition.(The Guardian)

• ‘The only Bush who got it right,’ as far as Trump is concerned “Everyone always thought George P. would carry the family banner into the next generation, but I’m not sure anyone anticipated it happening like this,” said one top Republican. (Politico)

• ‘I was looking at the bones of great beasts’: Astounding discovery made in Calif. valley The discovery is highly significant because of both the sheer number and diversity of specimens found. Few other fossil discoveries like this exist in California,. The bones paint a clearer picture of life 10 million years ago when animals evolved from living in forests to grassland as the landscape changed. (SFGate)

• Renewed and Cancelled TV Shows 2021 Want to know if your favorite television series is among the latest cancelled TV shows? Learn about Netflix, network, and cable TV series ge tthe axe or the green light.(Rotten Tomatoes)