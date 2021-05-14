Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 5.14.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 14th, 2021

Positives:

1. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”

2. Home mortgage apps rose 1.0% w/o/w, above previous decrease.

3. Job Openings rose 597k in March from 7.526M to 8.123M.

4. CPI rose 0.8% m/o/m, above previous increase.

5. Business inventories rose 0.3% m/o/m.

6. Jobless claims fell 34k w/o/w from 507k to 473k.

Negatives:

1. Year over year CPI came in at a very hot 4.6%;

2. PPI-FD rose 0.6% m/o/m, below previous increase.

3. Retail sales remained unchanged for April, down from March’s 9.8%.

4. Industrial production rose 0.7% in April, below expectations.

5. Consumer sentiment came in at 82.8 for May, below expectations.

Thanks, Matt.

Volatility Is Dramatically Lower in 2021 than it was in 2020

Source: YCharts