10 Sunday AM Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• A sprawling investigation: What we know so far about the Capitol riot suspects Since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, more than 400 people who were part of the pro-Trump mob that day have been arrested – a number that could still grow substantially. (Washington Post)

• Just 12 People Are Behind Most Vaccine Hoaxes On Social Media, Research Shows: The Disinformation Dozen are twelve anti-vaxxers who play leading roles in spreading digital misinformation about Covid vaccines. They were selected because they have large numbers of followers, produce high volumes of anti-vaccine content or have seen rapid growth of their social media accounts in the last two months. (NPR)

• The making of a myth: How an obscure Texas security company helped convince Americans the 2020 election was stolen from Trump Russell J. Ramsland Jr. sold everything from Tex-Mex food to light-therapy technology. Then he sold the story that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. (Washington Post)

• India’s Covid Catastrophe Shows World the Danger of Complacency Governments around the world keep repeating the same mistakes. In a country of 1.4 billion, the consequences are on a whole new scale. (Businessweek)

• Anatomy of a $2 Million Darkside Ransomware Breach Days before the Darkside ransomware creators formally launched their business with a press release last August, a U.S. victim was already preparing to pay them a $2 million ransom. (Zero Day)

• China Is Building Entire Villages in Another Country’s Territory Since 2015, a previously unnoticed network of roads, buildings, and military outposts has been constructed deep in a sacred valley in Bhutan. (Foreign Policy)

• Police caught one of the web’s most dangerous paedophiles. Then everything went dark A trail of clues helped police close in on a dangerous predator. Now, a battle over the future of end-to-end encryption could change the rules of engagement (Wired)

• Taibbi: On the Hypocrites at Apple Who Fired Antonio Garcia-Martinez It is much easier to ruin a career than mess with a corporate cash cow (TK News)

• US seen as bigger threat to democracy than Russia or China, global poll finds The US faces an uphill task presenting itself as the chief guardian of global democracy: A new poll that shows the US is seen around the world as more of a threat to democracy than even Russia and China. Support for democracy remains high even though citizens in democratic countries rate their governments’ handling of the Covid crisis less well than people in less democratic countries. Inequality is seen as the biggest threat to global democracy. (The Guardian)