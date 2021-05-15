MiB: Danny Kahneman on Noise

This week, we speak with Danny Kahneman, winner of the 2002 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. His empirical findings with Amos Tversky challenge the assumption of human rationality prevailing in modern economic theory, and established a cognitive basis for common human errors. He is a professor emeritus of psychology and public affairs at Princeton University and a fellow of the Center for Rationality at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. His book, Thinking, Fast and Slow was a best-seller; His new book is Noise: A flaw in human judgment cowritten with Oliver Sibony and Cass Sunstein.

Kahneman explains why the assumption that noisy errors tend to cancel out is incorrect; instead, they tend to add up. Two mistake don’t average out to a good decision, they add up to two bad choices.

He describes “Noise” as an interference in judgement, especially in institutional decision-making. Consulting for an insurance company, he was surprised to learn how widely the differences were between expectations for underwriting and policy payouts variability was 10%, but the actual range was ~55%. That 5X increase in noise was a source of error, expensive across different fields but surprisingly common. Noise can cost a single large company $100s of millions or even billions of dollars over time. The industry costs are potentially staggering.

Some fields have strong feedback loops, and these industries tend to identify and manage noise — Aviation being the classic example. Other industries consciously ignore it. As an example, we discuss how admissions committees used to do blind reviews of applicants, with committees getting together and arguing for and against candidates. But most admission committees changed this approach — the first person reviewing a candidate scores them and they pass it on to the next person on the committee. This obviously biases/anchors and 9arguably) worsens the outcomes, but it also reduces arguments within the committee.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

