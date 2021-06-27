10 Sunday AM Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption, and policy failures:

• The Delta Variant Is a Grave Danger to the Unvaccinated One half of America is protected. The other is approaching a perilous moment in the pandemic. An evolved version of sars-CoV-2, Delta has at least a dozen mutations, including several on its spike protein that make it vastly more contagious and possibly more lethal and vaccine-resistant than other strains. (New Yorker)

• How Billionaire Rebekah Neumann Put the Woo-Woo in WeWork: The wife of WeWork’s founder Adam Neumann carved out her own little space as a New Age exec—and the company’s downfall isn’t slowing her. (Vanity Fair)

• Glaciers All Over the World Are Shrinking Fast—See for Yourself Advances in satellite technology reveal ice masses in Alaska and Asia have lost 4% of their volume in less than a decade. (Bloomberg)

• Why Police Have Been Quitting in Droves in the Last Year A survey of 200 police departments indicated that retirements were up 45 percent and resignations rose by 18 percent in the year from April 2020 to April 2021 when compared with the previous 12 months. (New York Times)

• App Taps Unwitting Users Abroad to Gather Open-Source Intelligence The Premise app pays users, many in the developing world, to do tasks like taking photos and completing surveys for clients including the U.S. military (Wall Street Journal)

• He Warned Apple About the Risks in China. Then They Became Reality. Doug Guthrie, once one of America’s leading China bulls, rang the alarm on doing business there. He spoke about his time at Apple. (New York Times)

• Millions of Americans Are About to Lose Their Homes: When the CDC’s eviction moratorium ends on June 30, what will still-struggling renters do? (Slate)

• Inside the ‘shadow reality world’ promoting the lie that the presidential election was stolen Wealthy allies of former president Donald Trump have spent millions on films, rallies and other efforts to tout falsehoods about the 2020 vote. (Washington Post)

• Unmasking the far right: An extremist paid a price when his identity was exposed online after a violent clash in Washington The disclosure online of Dawson’s personal information — a phenomenon known as doxing — is part of a growing effort by left-wing activists to punish members of far-right groups accused of violent behavior by exposing them to their employers, family and friends. (Washington Post)

• Tucker Carlson Calls Journalists ‘Animals.’ He’s Also Their Best Source. His platform on Fox News made him a big player in Donald Trump’s circle. Off camera, he shapes the coverage of Trump’s world and Fox’s own internal politics. (New York Times)