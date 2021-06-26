MiB: Joe Moglia, TD Ameritrade

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Joe Moglia, who began his career as a football coach before moving into finance. He is currently chairman of Fundamental Global Investors, which he also co-founded and chairman of Capital Wealth Advisors. He is also chair of athletics at Coastal Carolina University, where he was previously head football coach and recipient of multiple Coach of the Year honors. He is best known for his years as CEO and chairman of TD Ameritrade.

He explains how a divorce led him to seek more income; he joined the MBA Training Program at Merrill Lynch, spending 17 years there. He eventually became Merrill Lynch’s top producer in the World. In 2001, he became CEO of TD Ameritrade, the largest online discount brokerage firm by daily retail online equity trades. Eventually, he became chairman of TD Ameritrade.

Moglia discusses the many ways being a football coach prepared him for the world of business. After he retired from TD, he went back to coaching football, finding many lessons from Business that were also applicable to football.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Steve Romick, Managing Partner of FPA, which manages $26 billion in equity, fixed income, and alternative strategies. Romick manages the $11 billion FPA Crescent Fund since its 1993 inception. He was named Morningstar’s U.S. Allocation Fund Manager of the Year in 2013.

Joe Moglia’s Favorite Books

The Gold Coast by Nelson DeMille



Walking with Ghosts by Gabriel Byrne



A Promised Land by Barack Obama



Joe Moglia’s Authored Book

Coach Yourself to Success : Winning the Investment Game by Joe Moglia