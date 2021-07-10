10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Move Over Private Equity: Trading Platforms Are Helping Investors Tap Pre-IPO Companies Nasdaq’s joint venture with large financial institutions is the latest entrant into the private share trading business. (Institutional Investor)

• What Happened to Price-to-Book Ratio in Value Investing? Assets that are developed internally don’t appear on companies’ books and cause businesses to appear more expensive than they truly are. (Bloomberg)

• We Are All Investors Now Over the last few hundred years, and especially over the last half century, investing has evolved from something only done by the rich and powerful to something done by everyday people. And given how much access has expanded in recent years, the entire world is slowly being brought into the investment fold. We are all investors now. (Of Dollars And Data)

• Goolsbee: The Battles to Come Over the Benefits of Working From Home Not having to commute was the equivalent of a big bonus for many employees. In the future, bosses may expect more hours in exchange for remote work, an economist says. (New York Times) see also 8 Hours a Day, 5 Days a Week Is Not Working for Us There’s a tense push and pull over when and how much people should start commuting and how much power over the question employees can exert. The ultimate answer won’t be found in hybrid remote and in-person offices or even in letting employees shift their hours around. The way to make work work is to cut it back. (New York Times)

• Startup Claims Breakthrough in Long-Duration Batteries Form Energy’s iron-air batteries could have big ramifications for storing electricity on the power grid (Wall Street Journal)

• The Truth About Facebook’s Anti-Vax Problem: The social media is company has improved how it handles misinformation, but it s users still see, share, and spread a lot of bad dope about Covid vaccines. (Slate)

• Delta variant sweeps through states that dialed back health powers In Texas, where Covid hospitalizations are up 30 percent and deaths up 10 percent over the past week, Gov. Greg Abbott recently barred counties, cities and school districts from requiring masks. (Politico)

• Americans’ Medical Debts Are Bigger Than Was Known, Totaling $140 Billion A new study finds that health care has become the country’s largest source of debt in collections. Those debts are largest where Medicaid wasn’t expanded. (New York Times)

• Star Trek’s Warp Drive Leads to New Physics: Researchers are taking a closer look at this science-fiction staple—and bringing the idea a little closer to reality (Scientific American)

• Giannis Antetokounmpo, the King of Wisconsin The Milwaukee Bucks star delivers a performance for the ages — with surprising success at the line — as the Bucks clinch their first NBA title since 1971 (Wall Street Journal)