Inflation, Deflation, Disinflation

History of U.S. Inflation Over 100 Years



Source: Visual Capitalist

I have been thinking a lot about inflation lately, which has led to me check out a lot of data: Lumber, CPI, Used Cars, Gasoline, etc.

But that 100 year chart above really gives perspective on how inflation regimes have changed over the decades.

If you are interested in the deeper history, there is more here.

