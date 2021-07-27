Delta Variant vs Inflation



Source: Deutsche Bank

A couple of weeks ago, we discussed The Economic Risks from Anti-Vaxxers. It was a deep dive into the risks to the economic recovery presented by those who for a variety of reasons (most of which are nonsensical) refuse to get jabbed.

That view was — briefly — an outlier position. It only took 2 weeks for the danger of the new Covid-19 variants to persuade 63% of institutional readers of the danger from the Delta Variant. The chart above is (via Jim Reid) reveals that Delta “overtook inflation worries as the largest risk to markets” — now far more worrisome than inflation at 42%.

It is just a reminder of how quickly sentiment changes.