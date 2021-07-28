Inflation: Long-Term, Transitory or Reset?

Lumber Back to Pre-Pandemic levels



Source: Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab

The inflation debate seems to be conflating a variety of different elements of changing prices. There is some confusion over what has occurred. Let’s spend a few moments reviewing these, to see if we can figure a few things out. (my priors are here)

Inflation is a general increase in the cost of goods and services. Some prefer to phrase this in the context of a decrease in the purchasing power of a given currency (or all currencies).

I find it helpful to think of inflation in 4 different buckets:

1. Long-Term Inflation This kind of inflation can crimp economic growth — it forces central banks to raise rates, which impacts everything purchased with credit, from automobiles to houses. Fearing higher prices, panic buying can occur, which creates a vicious cycle of rising prices. (See the suburban housing market as a recent example). Hence, the legitimate concerns over long-term inflation as something to be guarded against. 2. Long-Term Deflation The flip side is long-term deflation, where prices continually fall. Consumers anticipating lower prices, hold off on purchases, which constrains retail sales, leading to a different spiral. Japan has been stuck in this sort of problem for a long while, and it has proven very challenging to exit. 3. Transitory inflation is when prices pop higher for a relatively short period, then the annualized rate of inflation revert to normal levels. Lumber (cvhart at top) seems to have experienced this sort of inflation. 4. Price Resets Finally, there are Price Resets (for lack of a better phrase). This occurs when an entire group of goods or services experience step-level price change that suddenly is higher, and then stays elevated. The annual rate of change is the same as before, only from higher levels.

The debate these days is between the Transitory and long-term inflation camps. The Delta variant seems to have, in KPMG’s Constance Hunter’s view, “elongated” the transitory type of inflation. This might account for some of the confusion between

I suspect they both should be focusing at least in part on Resets. In lots of different areas, prices sometimes “stair-step” higher over decades. It is not a gradual annualized increase, but a substantial all-at-once move that then sticks for a while (with low normal price increases).

We are seeing stair-step reset in low-end wages. I expect these catch-up wage increases to be sticky. Low-end wages have lagged inflation, productivity, corporate profits, and executive compensation for decades, and the balance of power is shifting.

Perhaps also residential real estate — suburban home prices seem to have reset higher, but these are complicated by low supply and very low rates. I cannot tell if this space is experiencing long-term or transitory inflation; perhaps it is something else entirely.

We need to recognize why prices are increasing — are these temporary supply chain issues or bottlenecks associated with reopening the economy, or is it something more pernicious? There are a lot of moving parts around inflation, and we should all avoid being too doctrinaire about it.

Previously:

Inflation

Wages in America

Finding it Hard to Hire? Try Raising Your Wages (May 6, 2021)

The Inflation Reset (June 1, 2021)

Wages are Table Stakes (June 10, 2021)

Deflation, Punctuated by Spasms of Inflation (June 11, 2021)

Elvis (Your Waiter) Has Left the Building (July 9, 2021)