MiB: Christine Hurtsellers, Voya Investment CEO

This week, we speak with Christine Hurtsellers, CEO of Voya Investment Management LLC. The firm manages over $250 billion in assets across fixed income, senior loans, equities, multi-asset strategies and solutions, private equity, and real assets. Hurtsellers has been named to numerous “most influential” finance lists, including Barrons top 10 most influential women in wealth management

We discuss how her firm managed its way through the pandemic: The challenge was keeping employees engaged and mentally healthy even as they were feeling detached during the entire year. She wanted to keep employees connected to their colleagues despite the lack of physical proximity. They are still WFH and plan on returning to the office in the Fall. Post pandemic, Voya will continue with a hybrid system of teamwork in the office but WFH for other kinds of work.

Hurtsellers discusses her prior experience as a bond fund manager — she was CIO of Fixed Income at Voya, managed the $650 billion retained portfolio of GSE wraps at Freddie Mac, and PM for securitized assets at Alliance Capital Management — affected her outlook on equities, elevating the preservation of capital as a key part of her investment philosophy. Ultra-low yields are

She explains how raising 5 children, including one on the autism spectrum, has given her insights into the challenges for working mothers. This has helped Voya maintain its position as one of the best places to work in finance.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood



East of Eden by John Steinbeck



The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck

