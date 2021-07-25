The Algo is in Control

Amazing video from the Wall Street Journal on how TikTok’s algorithm figures out your desires and sends you down the rabbit hole. They did this by creating dozens of automated accounts that watched hundreds of thousands of videos to reveal how the social network knows you so well.

I first began hearing about this with Stock TikTok. It sends you down a weird rabbit hole that is less than especially insightful, filled with lots of newbie videos that provide some pretty awful advice; this video on day-trading is, without a doubt, my favorite of all.

Like Facebook and YouTube, the tendency is towards the more outrageous content, including conspiracy theories and banned (but still live) content.

TikTok begins by us training the Algos, and then the Algos start training us…

Investigation: How TikTok’s Algorithm Figures Out Your Deepest Desires

Source: WSJ