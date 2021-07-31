10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Starbucks coffee, grab a seat on the beach, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The Tao of Snoop Dogg: “Companies that get down with me know how I get down.” Zooming from his compound in Los Angeles, he smoked an enormous blunt while discussing how he went from a shy musician to a multiplatform entrepreneur with several new ventures in the burgeoning cannabis industry. (New York Times)

• I, Token: The untold story of the hole in Bitcoin’s heart There is a simple reason why the man in the story above is so frustrating. He insists on describing features around the object he is promoting, rather than describing the inner essence of the object itself. This same practice is extremely common within the Bitcoin community. This essay will explain why, and in doing so will reveal a hole hidden in the heart of Bitcoin. (Altered States of Monetary Consciousness)

• With Goldman Sachs in the Rear-View Mirror, Morgan Stanley Chases Down Schwab The once-ailing investment bank for the super wealthy has set its sights on managing money for the merely affluent. (Institutional Investor)

• Tails, You Win Long tails drive everything. They dominate business, investing, sports, politics, products, careers, everything. Rule of thumb: Anything that is huge, profitable, famous, or influential is the result of a tail event. Another rule of thumb: Most of our attention goes to things that are huge, profitable, famous, or influential. And when most of what you pay attention to is the result of a tail, you underestimate how rare and powerful they really are. (Collaborative Fund)

• Hundreds of Ways to Get S#!+ Done—and We Still Don’t You want to be productive. Software wants to help. But even with a glut of tools claiming to make us all into taskmasters, we almost never master our tasks. (Wired) see also Typos, tricks and misprints Why is English spelling so weird and unpredictable? Don’t blame the mix of languages; look to quirks of timing and technology (Aeon)

• The Jessica Simulation: Love and loss in the age of A.I. He couldn’t get over his fiancee’s death. So he brought her back as an A.I. chatbot (San Francisco Chronicle)

• I just learned I only have months to live. This is what I want to say I’ve been a journalist for more than 60 years. So after doctors delivered the news, I sat down to do what came naturally, if painfully: Write this story. (Boston Globe)

• Chuck Todd and the myth of Liberal Media Bias Technically, it’s been a 52-year campaign, with Vice President Spiro Agnew’s “nattering nabobs of negativism” attack on the press in 1969 often cited as the launching point of the choreographed crusade. (Press Run)

• How Speed and Distance Dictate How Olympians Run Fascinating look at how elite runners generate speed. The forces sent into the ground change depending on the length and speed of the race. (New York Times)

• Who Actually Gets to Create Black Pop Culture? A closer look at the economics of Black pop culture reveals that most Black creators (outside music) come from middle-to-upper middle class backgrounds, while the Black poor are written about but rarely get the chance to speak for themselves. (Current Affairs)