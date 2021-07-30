Robinhood’s Post-Pandemic IPO

Many stocks performed at IPO, and a few eventually righted themselves — in particular Facebook (FB) and UBER.

The issue with Robinhood (HOOD) is twofold:

1. Can they grow in a post-pandemic envirnoment? 2. Has its valuation as a large 8-year old private company become too rich for the public?

The answer depends on a lot of things, including how they execute their own strategy.

Robinhood’s Disappointing Debut



Source: Bloomberg

Barry Ritholtz, Bloomberg Opinion columnist and Ritholtz Wealth Management chairman and CIO, discusses the disappointing public debut of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s and the rise of the retail trader army.