Robinhood’s Post-Pandemic IPO

July 30, 2021 10:12am by

Many stocks performed at IPO, and a few eventually righted themselves — in particular Facebook (FB) and UBER.

The issue with Robinhood (HOOD) is twofold:

1. Can they grow in a post-pandemic envirnoment?

2. Has its valuation as a large 8-year old private company become too rich for the public?

The answer depends on a lot of things, including how they execute their own strategy.

 

Robinhood’s Disappointing Debut

Source: Bloomberg

 

Barry Ritholtz, Bloomberg Opinion columnist and Ritholtz Wealth Management chairman and CIO, discusses the disappointing public debut of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s and the rise of the retail trader army.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under