1962 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Series II

The 250 GTE 2+2 was Ferrari’s first factory-produced four-passenger car. It premiered at the Paris Salon in 1960 and was radically different from prior offerings from Maranello.

The luxury grand touring car had a Colombo-designed Tipo 128E V-12 producing 240 bhp and a four-speed manual gearbox with overdrive — Ferrari-level performance in a comfortable, luxury package.

At a factory price of $12,600, 954 were sold between 1960 and 1963. They can command $400-500 and higher today. You can see a recent auction sale history here. The lovely red example below is for sale at Bring A Trailer.

Source: Bring A Trailer