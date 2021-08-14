MiB: Greg Becker, CEO Silicon Valley Bank

This week, we speak with Greg Becker, who is the chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank — the only bank dedicated to the global innovation sector — and CEO of SVB Financial Group. Becker joined SVB in 1993 and has served as CEO since 2011; he previously held various senior positions including co-founder and managing director of SVB Capital, chief banking officer, and president of Silicon Valley Bank.

He explains how SVB brings nearly 10,000 companies in who are just getting started. They tailor their products to them from venture financing, lending, and banking services. Clients of SVB startup-banking make up 50% of venture-backed tech and life science companies in the US; 69% of U.S. VC-backed tech + life science companies with an IPO banked with SVB in 2019.

The firm has been active in the FinTech area, with both clients and deploying tech on their platform. It helps them as an institution to press ahead and be bold. SDVB is now global, operating in Asia, the UK, and Europe, China, and elsewhere around the world.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

Greg Becker’s Favorite Books

The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics by Daniel James Brown



The Pacific War: 1941-1945 by John Costello



2034: A Novel of the Next World War by Elliot Ackerman and Admiral James Stavridis

