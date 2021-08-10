This year’s SALT conference, held at the Javitz Center in New York City, looks to be very exciting. I am moderating a panel on the “State of the Hedge Fund Industry” with an all-star cast of Hedge Fund notables.

I have 2 hours’ worth of questions for the 45-minute panel. But I come to this with a very specific view on fees, performance, talent, consistency, volatility, Fat head/long tail, LP issues, etc. All of my priors mean that I have blind spots on certain topics that are very much worth discussing.

STATE OF THE HEDGE FUND INDUSTRY SPEAKERS

STEVE COHEN | Founder, Point72

ILANA WEINSTEIN | Founder & Chief Executive Officer, The IDW Group

DMITRY BALYASNY | Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, Balyasny Asset Management

MIKE ROCKEFELLER | Co-Chief Investment Officer, Woodline Partners MODERATOR

BARRY RITHOLTZ | Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Ritholtz Wealth Management

If you have any suggestions for topics/questions/issues that I may have missed, please share them here.